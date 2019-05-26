All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3251 Casa Linda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3251 Casa Linda Drive
Last updated May 26 2019 at 11:53 AM

3251 Casa Linda Drive

3251 Casa Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3251 Casa Linda Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

This home does not have a single car garage. Garage was converted to 4th bedroom addition.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.
We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.
We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,540, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,540, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Casa Linda Drive have any available units?
3251 Casa Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 3251 Casa Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Casa Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Casa Linda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3251 Casa Linda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3251 Casa Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3251 Casa Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 3251 Casa Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 Casa Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Casa Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 3251 Casa Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Casa Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3251 Casa Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Casa Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3251 Casa Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3251 Casa Linda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3251 Casa Linda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College