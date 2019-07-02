2813 Toney Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Stunning contemporary total home renovation with designer finishes! Perfect for entertaining! Open concept kitchen/living area. Large Island with top end Statuario White Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All new stainless steel appliances included! Original hardwoods refinished and beautifully stained. All custom tilework throughout. Designer lighting package. All new plumbing, electrical, roof, gutters, energy efficient windows, shutters and doors. 1 car carport with long driveway. privacy fence. laundry room with storage cabinet.