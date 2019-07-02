All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
2813 Toney Drive
Last updated July 2 2019

2813 Toney Drive

2813 Toney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Toney Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning contemporary total home renovation with designer finishes! Perfect for entertaining! Open concept kitchen/living area. Large Island with top end Statuario White Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All new stainless steel appliances included! Original hardwoods refinished and beautifully stained. All custom tilework throughout. Designer lighting package. All new plumbing, electrical, roof, gutters, energy efficient windows, shutters and doors. 1 car carport with long driveway. privacy fence. laundry room with storage cabinet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Toney Drive have any available units?
2813 Toney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2813 Toney Drive have?
Some of 2813 Toney Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Toney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Toney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Toney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Toney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2813 Toney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Toney Drive offers parking.
Does 2813 Toney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Toney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Toney Drive have a pool?
No, 2813 Toney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Toney Drive have accessible units?
No, 2813 Toney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Toney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Toney Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Toney Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Toney Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
