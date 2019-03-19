Amenities

2785 Toney Dr

Decatur GA 30032



Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2



*SPECIAL! Sign by December 20th and get the rest of the month FREE!*



Open floor plan on a large corner lot in the Toney Valley subdivision. Close to I-20 for an easy commute, this home features a large living room, dining room, new hardwood flooring through most of the house and tile flooring in the dining room and kitchen. Large windows let in plenty of light. The driveway has an extra parking pad and is lined with nice trees to keep your vehicles shaded. The backyard features a patio, a storage house, and an old maple tree perfect for climbing. Call today for showing instructions.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.