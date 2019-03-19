All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated March 19 2019

2785 Toney Dr

2785 Toney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2785 Toney Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2785 Toney Dr
Decatur GA 30032

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2

*SPECIAL! Sign by December 20th and get the rest of the month FREE!*

Open floor plan on a large corner lot in the Toney Valley subdivision. Close to I-20 for an easy commute, this home features a large living room, dining room, new hardwood flooring through most of the house and tile flooring in the dining room and kitchen. Large windows let in plenty of light. The driveway has an extra parking pad and is lined with nice trees to keep your vehicles shaded. The backyard features a patio, a storage house, and an old maple tree perfect for climbing. Call today for showing instructions.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2785 Toney Dr have any available units?
2785 Toney Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2785 Toney Dr have?
Some of 2785 Toney Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2785 Toney Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Toney Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 Toney Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2785 Toney Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2785 Toney Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2785 Toney Dr offers parking.
Does 2785 Toney Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2785 Toney Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 Toney Dr have a pool?
No, 2785 Toney Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2785 Toney Dr have accessible units?
No, 2785 Toney Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 Toney Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2785 Toney Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2785 Toney Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2785 Toney Dr has units with air conditioning.
