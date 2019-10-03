2596 Yale Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Newly painted traditional ranch style home is located in an established community and ready for new residents. Enjoy the Sunny Kitchen with appliances then entertain in the bright and cheery living room with lots of light. 3 Spacious Bedrooms and a level wooded fenced Backyard and 1 Car Carport complete this offering. Hurry this home will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1955



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,080.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.