All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2596 Yale Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2596 Yale Terrace
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

2596 Yale Terrace

2596 Yale Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2596 Yale Terrace, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Newly painted traditional ranch style home is located in an established community and ready for new residents. Enjoy the Sunny Kitchen with appliances then entertain in the bright and cheery living room with lots of light. 3 Spacious Bedrooms and a level wooded fenced Backyard and 1 Car Carport complete this offering. Hurry this home will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1955

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,080.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2596 Yale Terrace have any available units?
2596 Yale Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2596 Yale Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2596 Yale Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2596 Yale Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2596 Yale Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2596 Yale Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2596 Yale Terrace offers parking.
Does 2596 Yale Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2596 Yale Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2596 Yale Terrace have a pool?
No, 2596 Yale Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2596 Yale Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2596 Yale Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2596 Yale Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2596 Yale Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2596 Yale Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2596 Yale Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College