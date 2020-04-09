2395 Green Forrest Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032 McAfee
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful 4 BR 2 BA brick home With large front porch and cozy fireplace. Both carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Cute country kitchen with appliances. Large corner lot with fenced yard perfect for entertaining. 5 minutes to I-20. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
High School: Columbia High School Middle School: Columbia Middle School Elementary School: Columbia Elementary School This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2395 Green Forrest Drive have any available units?
2395 Green Forrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2395 Green Forrest Drive have?
Some of 2395 Green Forrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2395 Green Forrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2395 Green Forrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.