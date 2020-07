Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful Ranch on basement with top notch updates including modern designer ideas with reclaimed wood and other exclusive touches. Open floor plan, with large bedrooms, hardwood floors and modern, spacious kitchen. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, and a fantastic bathroom complete with huge shower stall with shower panel, hand shower and double vanity. CAUTION- ALARM. To disarm, depress top right button for 3 seconds. When leaving, depress top left button for three seconds