Candler-McAfee, GA
2282 Scotty Circle
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:54 AM

2282 Scotty Circle

2282 Scotty Circle · No Longer Available
Candler-McAfee
Location

2282 Scotty Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Parker

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2282 Scotty Circle have any available units?
2282 Scotty Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2282 Scotty Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2282 Scotty Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 Scotty Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2282 Scotty Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2282 Scotty Circle offer parking?
No, 2282 Scotty Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2282 Scotty Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2282 Scotty Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 Scotty Circle have a pool?
No, 2282 Scotty Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2282 Scotty Circle have accessible units?
No, 2282 Scotty Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 Scotty Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2282 Scotty Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2282 Scotty Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2282 Scotty Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
