Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2166 Tilson Road

2166 Tilson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2166 Tilson Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Parker

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4-sided brick renovation on corner lot in Decatur! Rich, gleaming hardwood floors throughout this 4 bed, 2 bath home. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and contemporary fixtures. Large master suite offers bath with tile floor, new vanity, and floor to ceiling tile in stand-up shower. Three spacious bedrooms and secondary bathroom with tile floor and combo shower/tub. Fenced in backyard with back deck perfect for entertaining. No vouchers!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Tilson Road have any available units?
2166 Tilson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2166 Tilson Road have?
Some of 2166 Tilson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 Tilson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Tilson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Tilson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2166 Tilson Road is pet friendly.
Does 2166 Tilson Road offer parking?
No, 2166 Tilson Road does not offer parking.
Does 2166 Tilson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Tilson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Tilson Road have a pool?
No, 2166 Tilson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Tilson Road have accessible units?
No, 2166 Tilson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Tilson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2166 Tilson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Tilson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Tilson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

