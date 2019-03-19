2166 Tilson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4-sided brick renovation on corner lot in Decatur! Rich, gleaming hardwood floors throughout this 4 bed, 2 bath home. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and contemporary fixtures. Large master suite offers bath with tile floor, new vanity, and floor to ceiling tile in stand-up shower. Three spacious bedrooms and secondary bathroom with tile floor and combo shower/tub. Fenced in backyard with back deck perfect for entertaining. No vouchers!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.