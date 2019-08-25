All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:15 AM

1996 Mcafee Place

1996 Mcafee Place · No Longer Available
Location

1996 Mcafee Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Open concept excellence in East Lake. Kitchen, Living, & Dining spaces are completely open, Master on Main with separate tub, shower, water closet, & walk in closet. Kitchen features grey & white cabinets, marble counter tops, oven, microwave, & wine fridge, a separate walk in pantry, driveway access, laundry room, & a deck showcasing the fenced large yard. All bedrooms have spacious closets and private baths. Upper level has loft / office / bonus space in addition to three bedrooms and baths. Main level offers a private covered entry, separate powder room for guests,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Mcafee Place have any available units?
1996 Mcafee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1996 Mcafee Place have?
Some of 1996 Mcafee Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 Mcafee Place currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Mcafee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Mcafee Place pet-friendly?
No, 1996 Mcafee Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1996 Mcafee Place offer parking?
Yes, 1996 Mcafee Place offers parking.
Does 1996 Mcafee Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Mcafee Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Mcafee Place have a pool?
No, 1996 Mcafee Place does not have a pool.
Does 1996 Mcafee Place have accessible units?
No, 1996 Mcafee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Mcafee Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1996 Mcafee Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1996 Mcafee Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1996 Mcafee Place does not have units with air conditioning.
