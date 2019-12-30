1889 Twin Falls Rd

Amenities

4 Bed 2 Bath in Decatur Area! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142290



Take advantage of this cozy 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for a growing family! This Split level home comes with 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs and a large room with hardwood floors downstairs! This home also features a big level backyard with a patio off the dining room, great for hosting events. Apply today while it lasts!!



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants' application, however, the minimum required deposit equals one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1889 Twin Falls is currently being rented for $1270/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



