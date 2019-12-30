All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
1889 Twin Falls Rd
Last updated December 30 2019

1889 Twin Falls Rd

1889 Twin Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

1889 Twin Falls Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 Bed 2 Bath in Decatur Area! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142290

Take advantage of this cozy 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for a growing family! This Split level home comes with 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs and a large room with hardwood floors downstairs! This home also features a big level backyard with a patio off the dining room, great for hosting events. Apply today while it lasts!!

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants' application, however, the minimum required deposit equals one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1889 Twin Falls is currently being rented for $1270/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4834570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

