All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1887 Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1887 Meadow Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1887 Meadow Lane

1887 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1887 Meadow Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic Decatur Ranch - You will love this Decatur ranch with updates and included washer and dryer! All Electric for bill paying convenience. Hardwood floors welcome to the long living area. You will love the large 3rd bedroom/bonus room. Great location just off Glenwood is close to I20, 285, Glenwood Hills Park area. Pets on a case by case basis requiring $250 additional deposit and $250 Pet Fee. $50 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent

(RLNE3720167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1887 Meadow Lane have any available units?
1887 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1887 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1887 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1887 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1887 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1887 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1887 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1887 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1887 Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1887 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1887 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1887 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1887 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1887 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1887 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1887 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1887 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College