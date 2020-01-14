1887 Meadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Classic Decatur Ranch - You will love this Decatur ranch with updates and included washer and dryer! All Electric for bill paying convenience. Hardwood floors welcome to the long living area. You will love the large 3rd bedroom/bonus room. Great location just off Glenwood is close to I20, 285, Glenwood Hills Park area. Pets on a case by case basis requiring $250 additional deposit and $250 Pet Fee. $50 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent



(RLNE3720167)