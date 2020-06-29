This beautiful Coastal Style home located on 1.5 acres will be available soon in Richmond Hill! Master bedroom and bathroom plus an additional bedroom is located downstairs as well as an additional full size bathroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room and another full size bathroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in the main living area with carpet in all bedrooms. Outdoor living area that is screened in with a fireplace. Boat and RV parking allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 181 Cranston Bluff Road have?
Some of 181 Cranston Bluff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
