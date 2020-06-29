All apartments in Bryan County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

181 Cranston Bluff Road

181 Cranston Bluff Rd · No Longer Available
Location

181 Cranston Bluff Rd, Bryan County, GA 31324

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
This beautiful Coastal Style home located on 1.5 acres will be available soon in Richmond Hill! Master bedroom and bathroom plus an additional bedroom is located downstairs as well as an additional full size bathroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room and another full size bathroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in the main living area with carpet in all bedrooms. Outdoor living area that is screened in with a fireplace. Boat and RV parking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Cranston Bluff Road have any available units?
181 Cranston Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan County, GA.
What amenities does 181 Cranston Bluff Road have?
Some of 181 Cranston Bluff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Cranston Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
181 Cranston Bluff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Cranston Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 181 Cranston Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan County.
Does 181 Cranston Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 181 Cranston Bluff Road offers parking.
Does 181 Cranston Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Cranston Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Cranston Bluff Road have a pool?
No, 181 Cranston Bluff Road does not have a pool.
Does 181 Cranston Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 181 Cranston Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Cranston Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Cranston Bluff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Cranston Bluff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Cranston Bluff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
