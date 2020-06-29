181 Cranston Bluff Road

Amenities

This beautiful Coastal Style home located on 1.5 acres will be available soon in Richmond Hill! Master bedroom and bathroom plus an additional bedroom is located downstairs as well as an additional full size bathroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room and another full size bathroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in the main living area with carpet in all bedrooms. Outdoor living area that is screened in with a fireplace. Boat and RV parking allowed.