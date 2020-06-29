160 Smoke Rise Road

Amenities

Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom spacious home FOR RENT. Greeted with an entry way that leads to the open layout of the living room, kitchen, and dinning room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an island/ breakfast bar, a view of the large open backyard and a private screened in porch. The Master bedroom being on the main level is very spacious with tray ceilings. Built in wood closets in the master closet and a large separate garden tub and walk in shower in the master bath. Walk upstairs to a large loft and three spacious bedrooms. All bedrooms are very large with lots of natural lighting. Venture out to enjoy the beautiful community pool, gym, fishing dock and canoe ramp! Contact us now to rent this beautiful home!