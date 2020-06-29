All apartments in Bryan County
160 Smoke Rise Road

160 Smoke Rise Rd · (912) 323-0602
Location

160 Smoke Rise Rd, Bryan County, GA 31324

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2773 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom spacious home FOR RENT. Greeted with an entry way that leads to the open layout of the living room, kitchen, and dinning room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an island/ breakfast bar, a view of the large open backyard and a private screened in porch. The Master bedroom being on the main level is very spacious with tray ceilings. Built in wood closets in the master closet and a large separate garden tub and walk in shower in the master bath. Walk upstairs to a large loft and three spacious bedrooms. All bedrooms are very large with lots of natural lighting. Venture out to enjoy the beautiful community pool, gym, fishing dock and canoe ramp! Contact us now to rent this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Smoke Rise Road have any available units?
160 Smoke Rise Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 Smoke Rise Road have?
Some of 160 Smoke Rise Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Smoke Rise Road currently offering any rent specials?
160 Smoke Rise Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Smoke Rise Road pet-friendly?
No, 160 Smoke Rise Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan County.
Does 160 Smoke Rise Road offer parking?
No, 160 Smoke Rise Road does not offer parking.
Does 160 Smoke Rise Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Smoke Rise Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Smoke Rise Road have a pool?
Yes, 160 Smoke Rise Road has a pool.
Does 160 Smoke Rise Road have accessible units?
No, 160 Smoke Rise Road does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Smoke Rise Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Smoke Rise Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Smoke Rise Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Smoke Rise Road does not have units with air conditioning.
