Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move in right away to this charming Ashford Park bungalow! This Brookhaven home offers an updated kitchen, sunroom, master suite and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with quartz countertops, new cabinetry, KitchenAid appliances and a chef's stove! Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. The walkout backyard is fully fenced for entertaining and there's a nice shed for storage. Located near Dresden restaurants, highly rated schools and a wonderful friendly community!