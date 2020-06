Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning fully renovated home in Ashford Park ready for a tenant! This charming home is complete with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open floorplan. Featuring an open living room, dining area, separate family room, and beautiful kitchen perfect for the chef at heart. The kitchen has new stainless-steel appliances, a large island, custom white cabinets, and marble countertops.