2665 Rivers Edge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Nearly New Beautiful Brick Townhome in Upscale Gated Subdivision, w/Creek Path. Flowing bright floor plan with 10' ceilings, Hardwoods, Separate Dining Room, Epicurean Kitchen Open to Family Room, French Doors Open to Deck. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite, Large Walk-In Closets, Terrace Level with TRUE Bedroom & Full Bath. New Carpet (by 2/4) and New Paint Throughout. Minutes to I-85, Emory, CDC, Lenox, MARTA Rail, Midtown. Off-Leash Dog Walk/Run Area, Multiple Pet Stations. Terrace Bedroom can also make great Office / TV Room / Workout Room / PersonCave. On MARTA Bus Route, 4 Blocks To New Cheshire Farm Trail entrance, 3 Minutes to New Peachtree Creek Greenway Trail Model Mile. 2 cars max, $350 Move-In Fee, no exceptions.