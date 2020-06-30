All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

2665 Rivers Edge Dr

2665 Rivers Edge Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

2665 Rivers Edge Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Nearly New Beautiful Brick Townhome in Upscale Gated Subdivision, w/Creek Path. Flowing bright floor plan with 10' ceilings, Hardwoods, Separate Dining Room, Epicurean Kitchen Open to Family Room, French Doors Open to Deck. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite, Large Walk-In Closets, Terrace Level with TRUE Bedroom & Full Bath. New Carpet (by 2/4) and New Paint Throughout. Minutes to I-85, Emory, CDC, Lenox, MARTA Rail, Midtown. Off-Leash Dog Walk/Run Area, Multiple Pet Stations. Terrace Bedroom can also make great Office / TV Room / Workout Room / PersonCave. On MARTA Bus Route, 4 Blocks To New Cheshire Farm Trail entrance, 3 Minutes to New Peachtree Creek Greenway Trail Model Mile. 2 cars max, $350 Move-In Fee, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 Rivers Edge Dr have any available units?
2665 Rivers Edge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2665 Rivers Edge Dr have?
Some of 2665 Rivers Edge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 Rivers Edge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2665 Rivers Edge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 Rivers Edge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2665 Rivers Edge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2665 Rivers Edge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2665 Rivers Edge Dr offers parking.
Does 2665 Rivers Edge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2665 Rivers Edge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 Rivers Edge Dr have a pool?
No, 2665 Rivers Edge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2665 Rivers Edge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2665 Rivers Edge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 Rivers Edge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2665 Rivers Edge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2665 Rivers Edge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2665 Rivers Edge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

