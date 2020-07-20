2649 Redding Rd Ne

Amenities

Live in Brookhavens prestigious Ashford Park neighborhood!



With just fourteen 2-story duplexes, Redding Court is a quiet and secluded community nestled at the end of Redding Road.



Redding Court highlights include:



- Washer / Dryer connections

- Back deck with view of woods

- Quiet location with no thru traffic

- Complimentary access to swimming pool at our sister property, Dresden Forest

- Ashford Park Neighborhood -- a haven for walkers, joggers and bikers!

- Just 1 mile to Dresden Roads restaurants and shops; 1.5 miles to Town Brookhaven



Want more details? Check out our website for more information about the walkability and convenience of this location. Plus see photos, a floor plan and lease terms. Proudly managed by KENCO Residential!

Rental Terms



Rent: $1,250

Application Fee: $55

Available 3/8/19