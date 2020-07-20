All apartments in Brookhaven
Brookhaven, GA
2649 Redding Rd Ne
2649 Redding Rd Ne

2649 Redding Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

2649 Redding Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Live in Brookhavens prestigious Ashford Park neighborhood!

With just fourteen 2-story duplexes, Redding Court is a quiet and secluded community nestled at the end of Redding Road.

Redding Court highlights include:

- Washer / Dryer connections
- Back deck with view of woods
- Quiet location with no thru traffic
- Complimentary access to swimming pool at our sister property, Dresden Forest
- Ashford Park Neighborhood -- a haven for walkers, joggers and bikers!
- Just 1 mile to Dresden Roads restaurants and shops; 1.5 miles to Town Brookhaven

Want more details? Check out our website for more information about the walkability and convenience of this location. Plus see photos, a floor plan and lease terms. Proudly managed by KENCO Residential!
Amenities

Swimming Pool
Washer/Dryer Connections in all units

Rental Terms

Rent: $1,250
Application Fee: $55
Available 3/8/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Redding Rd Ne have any available units?
2649 Redding Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 2649 Redding Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Redding Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Redding Rd Ne pet-friendly?
No, 2649 Redding Rd Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2649 Redding Rd Ne offer parking?
No, 2649 Redding Rd Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2649 Redding Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Redding Rd Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Redding Rd Ne have a pool?
Yes, 2649 Redding Rd Ne has a pool.
Does 2649 Redding Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 2649 Redding Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Redding Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2649 Redding Rd Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2649 Redding Rd Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 2649 Redding Rd Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
