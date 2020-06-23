2271 Fairway Cir Ne

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brookhaven Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available now! Renovated all brick ranch 3BR/2.5ba plus bonus room. Corner lot in popular Hillsdale neighborhood in Brookhaven. Close to I85,400, Lenox Sq, Phipps, Buckhead & Brookhaven stores/restaurants. The entrance welcomes you with beautiful french doors into open floor plan with spacious Living Room and Dining Room. Hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen with granite & solid cabinets. Lots of natural light. Back deck & patio w/private backyard for relaxing.



Schools:

Elem: Woodward

Middle: Sequoyah - DeKalb

High: Cross Keys

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Brookhaven Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE4687566)