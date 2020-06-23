All apartments in Brookhaven
2271 Fairway Cir Ne

2271 Fairway Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2271 Fairway Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brookhaven Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available now! Renovated all brick ranch 3BR/2.5ba plus bonus room. Corner lot in popular Hillsdale neighborhood in Brookhaven. Close to I85,400, Lenox Sq, Phipps, Buckhead & Brookhaven stores/restaurants. The entrance welcomes you with beautiful french doors into open floor plan with spacious Living Room and Dining Room. Hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen with granite & solid cabinets. Lots of natural light. Back deck & patio w/private backyard for relaxing.

Schools:
Elem: Woodward
Middle: Sequoyah - DeKalb
High: Cross Keys
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Brookhaven Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Fairway Cir Ne have any available units?
2271 Fairway Cir Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2271 Fairway Cir Ne have?
Some of 2271 Fairway Cir Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 Fairway Cir Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Fairway Cir Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Fairway Cir Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 2271 Fairway Cir Ne is pet friendly.
Does 2271 Fairway Cir Ne offer parking?
No, 2271 Fairway Cir Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2271 Fairway Cir Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2271 Fairway Cir Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Fairway Cir Ne have a pool?
No, 2271 Fairway Cir Ne does not have a pool.
Does 2271 Fairway Cir Ne have accessible units?
No, 2271 Fairway Cir Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Fairway Cir Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2271 Fairway Cir Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2271 Fairway Cir Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 2271 Fairway Cir Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
