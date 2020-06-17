2143 Havenwood Trail NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7201c50a7 ---- Welcome home to Haven on Briarwood! This beautiful townhome is located in Brookhaven one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods. This townhome offers dark hardwood floors, open style floorplan, large kitchen with oversized island, an abundance of natural light, along with each bedroom having access to a private bath. Easy access to Dresden Village. Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month’s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets Allowed - Max Weight 40 Pounds per pet Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Utilities Included: Tenant responsible for All Other Utilities Amenities: Gated Community, Large Deck Parking: 2 Car Garage- 3 cars Max - Parking only allowed in Garage and Driveway No Vouchers