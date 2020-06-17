All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2143 Havenwood Trail NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2143 Havenwood Trail NE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2143 Havenwood Trail NE

2143 Havenwood Trl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2143 Havenwood Trl NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7201c50a7 ---- Welcome home to Haven on Briarwood! This beautiful townhome is located in Brookhaven one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods. This townhome offers dark hardwood floors, open style floorplan, large kitchen with oversized island, an abundance of natural light, along with each bedroom having access to a private bath. Easy access to Dresden Village. Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month&rsquo;s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets Allowed - Max Weight 40 Pounds per pet Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Utilities Included: Tenant responsible for All Other Utilities Amenities: Gated Community, Large Deck Parking: 2 Car Garage- 3 cars Max - Parking only allowed in Garage and Driveway No Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Havenwood Trail NE have any available units?
2143 Havenwood Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2143 Havenwood Trail NE have?
Some of 2143 Havenwood Trail NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 Havenwood Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Havenwood Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Havenwood Trail NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2143 Havenwood Trail NE is pet friendly.
Does 2143 Havenwood Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 2143 Havenwood Trail NE offers parking.
Does 2143 Havenwood Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 Havenwood Trail NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Havenwood Trail NE have a pool?
No, 2143 Havenwood Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Havenwood Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 2143 Havenwood Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Havenwood Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 Havenwood Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 Havenwood Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2143 Havenwood Trail NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College