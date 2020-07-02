2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Brookhaven home has an open floorplan that is great for entertaining. Hardwood floors through main level & new carpet. Spacious Kitchen with large island and a walk-in Pantry with a view to the Family Room. Great deck off of the main level. View of the Buckhead high-rises. 3 large bedrooms upstairs including Master Suite w/ wet-bar and renovated bathroom. Terrace level has another Living Room with fireplace, Bedroom and easy access to the back patio - great for in-laws/Au-Pair. Exten. landscaping/hardscaping. Best yard in the neighborhood!