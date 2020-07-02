All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM

2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE

2030 Wrights Mill Circle
Location

2030 Wrights Mill Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Brookhaven home has an open floorplan that is great for entertaining. Hardwood floors through main level & new carpet. Spacious Kitchen with large island and a walk-in Pantry with a view to the Family Room. Great deck off of the main level. View of the Buckhead high-rises. 3 large bedrooms upstairs including Master Suite w/ wet-bar and renovated bathroom. Terrace level has another Living Room with fireplace, Bedroom and easy access to the back patio - great for in-laws/Au-Pair. Exten. landscaping/hardscaping. Best yard in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE have any available units?
2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE have?
Some of 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE offers parking.
Does 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 Wrights Mill Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

