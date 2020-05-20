All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE

1942 Saxon Valley Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

1942 Saxon Valley Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Upgrades Galore! Magnificent townhouse, 2 car garage, fenced courtyard, in a beautiful gated community. Spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy evenings on the rooftop deck with an outdoor fireplace, TV, and wet bar. The master suite is equipped with a large master bedroom, fireplace, steam shower, and large custom walk-in closet. House is completely wired for a/v with 17 speakers throughout the house. Central vacuum and IQ Air home air purification system. All this within a hop and a skip to GA 400, I85

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE have any available units?
1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE have?
Some of 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE does offer parking.
Does 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
