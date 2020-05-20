1942 Saxon Valley Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Upgrades Galore! Magnificent townhouse, 2 car garage, fenced courtyard, in a beautiful gated community. Spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy evenings on the rooftop deck with an outdoor fireplace, TV, and wet bar. The master suite is equipped with a large master bedroom, fireplace, steam shower, and large custom walk-in closet. House is completely wired for a/v with 17 speakers throughout the house. Central vacuum and IQ Air home air purification system. All this within a hop and a skip to GA 400, I85