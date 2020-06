Amenities

3 BD/2 Bath Brookhaven All Brick Ranch Home with Fenced Backyard in GREAT LOCATION. OPEN PLAN with Hardwoods Throughout. Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances too. HUGE Gorgeous Deck for entertaining! One Bay Carport & long driveway for more parking. Located Off North Druid Hills Road near Lenox Park and Cross Keys High School. Buckhead Adjacent Property close to MARTA (at Brookhaven), Shopping, I-85, Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza! Washer/Dryer Included.