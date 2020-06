Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Our 3 BR/3.5 BA Brick townhome rental is a great opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community in Brookhaven area - Open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings, hardwoods on main level and separate dining room that sits 10 people. Kitchen is open to the Family Room has has stainless steel appliances. French Doors Open to Deck. Yes, grilling on deck is allowed! Spacious Master Suite with large Walk-In closet. The Terrace Level has a full Bedroom & Full Bath. 1 car garage. Lots of closet space !