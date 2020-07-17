1378 Keys Lake Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated & move-in ready 2nd floor unit in popular Brookhaven condo community. Option to lease furnished for $1450/month. Open floor plan with renovated kitchen overlooking large living room with new carpet, gas fireplace, and access to glassed-in patio/sunroom. New paint throughout. Kitchen features new granite countertops, oven, fixtures, and completely remodeled laundry area with new cabinets, counters and front-loading machines. Spacious bathroom features brand new double vanity, new fixtures, lighting, mirrors and tile flooring. Oversized bedroom with access to patio/sunroom, new carpet, and huge walk-in closet. New blinds and window treatments throughout. Convenient to premier Buckhead & Brookhaven shopping and restaurants as well as I85 & 400. 1 assigned parking space and unassigned visitor spaces located throughout community. Renter's insurance required per HOA.