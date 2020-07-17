All apartments in Brookhaven
1378 Keys Lake Drive NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

1378 Keys Lake Drive NE

1378 Keys Lake Drive Northeast · (404) 234-1757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1378 Keys Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated & move-in ready 2nd floor unit in popular Brookhaven condo community. Option to lease furnished for $1450/month. Open floor plan with renovated kitchen overlooking large living room with new carpet, gas fireplace, and access to glassed-in patio/sunroom. New paint throughout. Kitchen features new granite countertops, oven, fixtures, and completely remodeled laundry area with new cabinets, counters and front-loading machines. Spacious bathroom features brand new double vanity, new fixtures, lighting, mirrors and tile flooring. Oversized bedroom with access to patio/sunroom, new carpet, and huge walk-in closet. New blinds and window treatments throughout. Convenient to premier Buckhead & Brookhaven shopping and restaurants as well as I85 & 400. 1 assigned parking space and unassigned visitor spaces located throughout community. Renter's insurance required per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE have any available units?
1378 Keys Lake Drive NE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE have?
Some of 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1378 Keys Lake Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1378 Keys Lake Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
