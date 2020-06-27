1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne

Amenities

Brookhaven Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Spacious Top Floor King-sized 2 Bedroom 2 Bath End Unit Condo in Brookhaven! Beautiful Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Living Room w/ Fireplace. A perfect roommate floorplan. Updated open kitchen with new appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded fixtures, double vanity and more! You will love stepping out onto your private covered patio while overlooking the maintained community green space. Walking distance to Briarwood Park. 1.5 miles to MARTA station. Central Air. Renters insurance required



Amenities Include:

A/C

New Wood Laminate Floors

New Stainless Steel Appliances

Nest Thermostat

In-Unit Laundry (washer, dryer)

New Dishwasher

New Gas Stove

New Built-in Microwave

New Quartzite Countertops

Master Bath with Double Vanity

Upgraded Lighting Fixtures

Balcony

Parking Included

Fireplace



Schools:

Elem: Woodward

Middle: Sequoyah - DeKalb

High: Cross Keys

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly,

No Pets Allowed



