1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne

Amenities
Brookhaven Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Spacious Top Floor King-sized 2 Bedroom 2 Bath End Unit Condo in Brookhaven! Beautiful Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Living Room w/ Fireplace. A perfect roommate floorplan. Updated open kitchen with new appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded fixtures, double vanity and more! You will love stepping out onto your private covered patio while overlooking the maintained community green space. Walking distance to Briarwood Park. 1.5 miles to MARTA station. Central Air. Renters insurance required
Amenities Include:
A/C
New Wood Laminate Floors
New Stainless Steel Appliances
Nest Thermostat
In-Unit Laundry (washer, dryer)
New Dishwasher
New Gas Stove
New Built-in Microwave
New Quartzite Countertops
Master Bath with Double Vanity
Upgraded Lighting Fixtures
Balcony
Parking Included
Fireplace
Schools:
Elem: Woodward
Middle: Sequoyah - DeKalb
High: Cross Keys
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly,
Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.
(RLNE5031165)