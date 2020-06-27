All apartments in Brookhaven
1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne

1371 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1371 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Brookhaven Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Spacious Top Floor King-sized 2 Bedroom 2 Bath End Unit Condo in Brookhaven! Beautiful Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Living Room w/ Fireplace. A perfect roommate floorplan. Updated open kitchen with new appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded fixtures, double vanity and more! You will love stepping out onto your private covered patio while overlooking the maintained community green space. Walking distance to Briarwood Park. 1.5 miles to MARTA station. Central Air. Renters insurance required

Amenities Include:
A/C
New Wood Laminate Floors
New Stainless Steel Appliances
Nest Thermostat
In-Unit Laundry (washer, dryer)
New Dishwasher
New Gas Stove
New Built-in Microwave
New Quartzite Countertops
Master Bath with Double Vanity
Upgraded Lighting Fixtures
Balcony
Parking Included
Fireplace

Schools:
Elem: Woodward
Middle: Sequoyah - DeKalb
High: Cross Keys
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly,
More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Brookhaven Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne have any available units?
1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne have?
Some of 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne offers parking.
Does 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne have a pool?
Yes, 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne has a pool.
Does 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne have accessible units?
No, 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1371 Keys Crossing Dr Ne has units with air conditioning.
