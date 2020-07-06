1367 Cartecay Drive NE

Amenities

Cutest bungalow in Brookhaven and gorgeous inside! Total renovation with custom woodwork, built-in bookshelves, cathedral and tray ceilings, and original pine floors. Bright kitchen with granite counters opens to screened porch. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, french doors to screened porch and large en suite bath with double vanity and whirlpool tub. Huge back deck perfect for entertaining overlooks large private backyard. One car attached garage with wide driveway to park additional cars. Walk to Dresden Village, park with playground, restaurants and Marta.