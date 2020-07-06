All apartments in Brookhaven
1367 Cartecay Drive NE

1367 Cartecay Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1367 Cartecay Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Cutest bungalow in Brookhaven and gorgeous inside! Total renovation with custom woodwork, built-in bookshelves, cathedral and tray ceilings, and original pine floors. Bright kitchen with granite counters opens to screened porch. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, french doors to screened porch and large en suite bath with double vanity and whirlpool tub. Huge back deck perfect for entertaining overlooks large private backyard. One car attached garage with wide driveway to park additional cars. Walk to Dresden Village, park with playground, restaurants and Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 Cartecay Drive NE have any available units?
1367 Cartecay Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1367 Cartecay Drive NE have?
Some of 1367 Cartecay Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Cartecay Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Cartecay Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Cartecay Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1367 Cartecay Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1367 Cartecay Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Cartecay Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1367 Cartecay Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1367 Cartecay Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Cartecay Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 1367 Cartecay Drive NE has a pool.
Does 1367 Cartecay Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1367 Cartecay Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 Cartecay Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1367 Cartecay Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1367 Cartecay Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1367 Cartecay Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

