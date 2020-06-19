1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location is a big deal here in the City of Atlanta. Luckily this beautiful 2 BD / 2 BA condo is coming to the market! Close to Lenox Mall, Buckhead, Oglethorpe University and the interstate for quick access to downtown Atlanta or North of Atlanta! It offers spacious rooms (roommate floor plan with walk in closets), immaculate kitchen equipped with all amenities including a washer and dryer. The condo has a fireplace in the living room, double vanity in master bathroom with a beautiful garden tub and there is plenty of parking right outside of the unit (parking permit provided).The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do not procrastinate when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze on this listing you're guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http://www.movefastnow.com/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.