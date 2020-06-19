All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast

1364 Keys Crossing Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1364 Keys Crossing Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location is a big deal here in the City of Atlanta. Luckily this beautiful 2 BD / 2 BA condo is coming to the market! Close to Lenox Mall, Buckhead, Oglethorpe University and the interstate for quick access to downtown Atlanta or North of Atlanta! It offers spacious rooms (roommate floor plan with walk in closets), immaculate kitchen equipped with all amenities including a washer and dryer. The condo has a fireplace in the living room, double vanity in master bathroom with a beautiful garden tub and there is plenty of parking right outside of the unit (parking permit provided).The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do not procrastinate when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze on this listing you're guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http://www.movefastnow.com/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast have any available units?
1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast have?
Some of 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast does offer parking.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1364 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College