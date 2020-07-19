All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1341 Keys Crossing Dr

1341 Keys Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Keys Crossing, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
The last reasonable lease you will find in Brookhaven! This conveniently located two bedroom is perfect for roommates or small family looking to stay in the city! Located minutes away from Lenox Mall and Buford Highway! Condo features large open living/dining combo and both bedrooms are very spacious. All appliances, including washer and dryer come with the unit. Unit is privately tucked away at the back of the community for your tranquility! Call to view today, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Keys Crossing Dr have any available units?
1341 Keys Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1341 Keys Crossing Dr have?
Some of 1341 Keys Crossing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Keys Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Keys Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Keys Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Keys Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1341 Keys Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 1341 Keys Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Keys Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 Keys Crossing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Keys Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 1341 Keys Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Keys Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 1341 Keys Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Keys Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Keys Crossing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Keys Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 Keys Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
