1341 Keys Crossing Dr

The last reasonable lease you will find in Brookhaven! This conveniently located two bedroom is perfect for roommates or small family looking to stay in the city! Located minutes away from Lenox Mall and Buford Highway! Condo features large open living/dining combo and both bedrooms are very spacious. All appliances, including washer and dryer come with the unit. Unit is privately tucked away at the back of the community for your tranquility! Call to view today, this one won't last long!