Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

1309 Keys Lake Drive NE

1309 Keys Lake Drive Northeast · (404) 419-3500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1309 Keys Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute & Cozy Keys Lake Condo is located in the beautiful city of Brookhaven! This well maintained gem is super affordable and will not last long! Condo is on the 2nd floor & move in ready! This community is quiet and serene with a lake near the entrance. The unit offers an open floor plan with a beautiful fire place, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a washer and dryer set up off the kitchen with plenty of shelving that can be used as additional storage/pantry. The light filled bedroom has a walk-in closet and a desk area built in. Master is accessible from the patio. The patio is covered and can be used for relaxation area/sunroom, office, or bonus room. Addt’l storage closet off the patio.

Some of the bonus features are: water is included in rent, washer and dryer is included in unit, utilities are low, & there is plenty of storage in the unit
**Pets are negotiable- Dogs must be fully trained. Pet deposit of $400 and pet rent of $50 per month required**

Convenient to premier Buckhead & Brookhaven shopping and restaurants as well as I85 & 400. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE have any available units?
1309 Keys Lake Drive NE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE have?
Some of 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Keys Lake Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Keys Lake Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
