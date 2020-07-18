1309 Keys Lake Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute & Cozy Keys Lake Condo is located in the beautiful city of Brookhaven! This well maintained gem is super affordable and will not last long! Condo is on the 2nd floor & move in ready! This community is quiet and serene with a lake near the entrance. The unit offers an open floor plan with a beautiful fire place, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a washer and dryer set up off the kitchen with plenty of shelving that can be used as additional storage/pantry. The light filled bedroom has a walk-in closet and a desk area built in. Master is accessible from the patio. The patio is covered and can be used for relaxation area/sunroom, office, or bonus room. Addt’l storage closet off the patio.



Some of the bonus features are: water is included in rent, washer and dryer is included in unit, utilities are low, & there is plenty of storage in the unit

**Pets are negotiable- Dogs must be fully trained. Pet deposit of $400 and pet rent of $50 per month required**



Convenient to premier Buckhead & Brookhaven shopping and restaurants as well as I85 & 400. Renters insurance required.