Master on main with hardwood floors and oversized jacuzzi tub. Formal living room with travertine floor and fireplace. Sunken dining room. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Large family room with fireplace. 2 large en-suite bedrooms and oversized bonus room upstairs. Rear gated courtyard, with gas line for a BBQ grill, great for entertaining. Minutes from Phipps Plaza, close to I 85 and downtown.