1094 Fairway Gardens NE

Heart of Buckhead with an open and spacious floorplan! The Living Room has two story ceiling and fireplace with gas logs. There is a Butler's Pantry between the Formal Dining Room and the Large Kitchen. From the Living Room there is a Private Deck overlooking a meticulous shady yard. The Master has a Trey Ceiling, spacious closet with organizer system and A lovely Private Bath with Separate Shower (two shower heads) and jetted Tub. Two car garage. 24 month lease. Pet deposit negotiable.