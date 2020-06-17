All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1094 Fairway Gardens NE

1094 Fairway Gardens Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1094 Fairway Gardens Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Heart of Buckhead with an open and spacious floorplan! The Living Room has two story ceiling and fireplace with gas logs. There is a Butler's Pantry between the Formal Dining Room and the Large Kitchen. From the Living Room there is a Private Deck overlooking a meticulous shady yard. The Master has a Trey Ceiling, spacious closet with organizer system and A lovely Private Bath with Separate Shower (two shower heads) and jetted Tub. Two car garage. 24 month lease. Pet deposit negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1094 Fairway Gardens NE have any available units?
1094 Fairway Gardens NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1094 Fairway Gardens NE have?
Some of 1094 Fairway Gardens NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1094 Fairway Gardens NE currently offering any rent specials?
1094 Fairway Gardens NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1094 Fairway Gardens NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1094 Fairway Gardens NE is pet friendly.
Does 1094 Fairway Gardens NE offer parking?
Yes, 1094 Fairway Gardens NE offers parking.
Does 1094 Fairway Gardens NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1094 Fairway Gardens NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1094 Fairway Gardens NE have a pool?
No, 1094 Fairway Gardens NE does not have a pool.
Does 1094 Fairway Gardens NE have accessible units?
No, 1094 Fairway Gardens NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1094 Fairway Gardens NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1094 Fairway Gardens NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1094 Fairway Gardens NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1094 Fairway Gardens NE does not have units with air conditioning.
