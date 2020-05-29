1093 Standard Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Brookhaven LOCATION, Gorgeous open floor plan. Immaculately maintained. 20+ft ceilings in family room, separate living and dining rooms, eat-in kitchen w/built-in wine fridge, granite, stainless appliances. Spacious master bedroom w/large custom closet and gorgeous master bath complete w/steam shower. Separate office. Screen porch overlooking amazing multi-tiered deck and beautiful large back yard w/water feature and night lighting. Professional landscaping and lighting. Security gate and system. OUTSTANDING LOCATION MUST SEE - SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. NOTE*** THIS HOME CAN ALSO COME FURNISHED IF NEEDED