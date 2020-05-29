All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1093 Standard Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1093 Standard Dr
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:25 PM

1093 Standard Dr

1093 Standard Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Lenox Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1093 Standard Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Brookhaven LOCATION, Gorgeous open floor plan. Immaculately maintained. 20+ft ceilings in family room, separate living and dining rooms, eat-in kitchen w/built-in wine fridge, granite, stainless appliances. Spacious master bedroom w/large custom closet and gorgeous master bath complete w/steam shower. Separate office. Screen porch overlooking amazing multi-tiered deck and beautiful large back yard w/water feature and night lighting. Professional landscaping and lighting. Security gate and system. OUTSTANDING LOCATION MUST SEE - SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. NOTE*** THIS HOME CAN ALSO COME FURNISHED IF NEEDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093 Standard Dr have any available units?
1093 Standard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1093 Standard Dr have?
Some of 1093 Standard Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093 Standard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1093 Standard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093 Standard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1093 Standard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1093 Standard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1093 Standard Dr offers parking.
Does 1093 Standard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1093 Standard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093 Standard Dr have a pool?
No, 1093 Standard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1093 Standard Dr have accessible units?
No, 1093 Standard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1093 Standard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1093 Standard Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1093 Standard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1093 Standard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College