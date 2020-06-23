1041 E Club Court NE

Amenities

Completely Renovated Three Story "Brownstone" Townhome! Located in a small gated complex in the heart of Brookhaven. Loaded with upgrades, 10' ceilings on main level. Viking & Thermador appliances, Quartz countertops, chef's island, coffered ceiling in family room w/fireplace, custom lighting throughout, hardwoods floors. Lutron lighting system, fabulous master bath with double vanity, soaking tub and walk in closet. Washer/dryer remain. Terrace level w/flex space/bedroom and full bath. Walk to Starbucks, several restaurants, shopping & Marta. Interior photos coming!