Bonanza, GA
1620 Cardinal Rd
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:54 PM

1620 Cardinal Rd

1620 Cardinal Road · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Cardinal Road, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
range
Lucky you to have came across this listing! Upon entry get ready to say "This Is The One". The common areas offer wall-to-wall beautiful hardwood flooring. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all white appliances: stove, dish washer and refrigerator. It also provides a eat-in kitchen area. There are two Guest bedrooms on the main level of the property. Upstairs you will find the Master BD and another Guest BD. The fifth bedroom is detached and could serve as the pool house. Exterior wise outside of the pool and pool house there's a deck to host several cook out's on during the warmer seasons.

What more can you really ask for in a home? The icing on the cake is that this home is professionally managed with 24-Hr email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!

Disclaimer: The in ground pool will be converted to a garden. For safety precautions we ask that you and anyone that's accompanying you not approach the pool area while repairs are in progress.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Cardinal Rd have any available units?
1620 Cardinal Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 1620 Cardinal Rd have?
Some of 1620 Cardinal Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Cardinal Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Cardinal Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Cardinal Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Cardinal Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Cardinal Rd offer parking?
No, 1620 Cardinal Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Cardinal Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Cardinal Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Cardinal Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Cardinal Rd has a pool.
Does 1620 Cardinal Rd have accessible units?
No, 1620 Cardinal Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Cardinal Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Cardinal Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Cardinal Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Cardinal Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
