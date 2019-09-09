1620 Cardinal Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed pool range

Lucky you to have came across this listing! Upon entry get ready to say "This Is The One". The common areas offer wall-to-wall beautiful hardwood flooring. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all white appliances: stove, dish washer and refrigerator. It also provides a eat-in kitchen area. There are two Guest bedrooms on the main level of the property. Upstairs you will find the Master BD and another Guest BD. The fifth bedroom is detached and could serve as the pool house. Exterior wise outside of the pool and pool house there's a deck to host several cook out's on during the warmer seasons.



What more can you really ask for in a home? The icing on the cake is that this home is professionally managed with 24-Hr email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!



Disclaimer: The in ground pool will be converted to a garden. For safety precautions we ask that you and anyone that's accompanying you not approach the pool area while repairs are in progress.