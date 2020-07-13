/
pet friendly apartments
76 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, GA
120 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
190 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
7 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
1 Unit Available
294 Silver Brook Circle
294 Silver Brook Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
3 bedroom in Copper Village - Property Id: 283726 More photos coming soon! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Copper Village in Pooler! Open floor plan that also includes a flex room which could be used as a dining room, office or
1 Unit Available
113 Tahoe Drive
113 Tahoe Drive, Pooler, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2426 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 113 Tahoe Drive in Pooler. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
11 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
133 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
29 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
17 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
22 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$941
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
16 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
8 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
31 Chapel Lake N
31 Chapel Lake North, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1833 sqft
31 Chapel Lake Rent - $1539 Will consider pets on a case by case basis - prefers small housetrained dog. Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Berwick. 2 car garage w/remote opener.
1 Unit Available
54 Misty Marsh Drive
54 Misty Marsh Drive, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2673 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath executive home in amenities filled The Enclave. Welcome to an open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen, huge island and walk-in pantry. Convenient office/study right off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
246 Longleaf Cir
246 Longleaf Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1884 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Pooler - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Hunter's Ridge subdivision in Pooler, convenient to Gulfstream and I-16.
1 Unit Available
316 Hitching Post
316 Hitching Post Lane, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1644 sqft
316 Hitching Post - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Pooler. Turn key condition, open layout with a bonus (4th bedroom) upstairs. Wood floors in main living areas, sunroom, galley kitchen with breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
101 Hodgeville Road
101 Hodgeville Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
940 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment has a light filled open floor plan with large living area open to kitchen. Rent includes water/sewer/trash service. Has washer/dryer and shared fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
59 Chapel Lake North
59 Chapel Lake North, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2141 sqft
59 Chapel Lake North - Great 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Chapel Park in Berwick. Fresh paint, newer wood floors throughout living areas, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space. Sunroom/office off living room.
1 Unit Available
208 Ventura Place
208 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Berkeley Walk in Pooler! - Property Id: 291849 Beautiful End-Unit townhome set inside of East Haven in the upscale community of Savannah Quarters.
1 Unit Available
224 Bellflower Circle
224 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2478 sqft
224 Bellflower Circle - Property Id: 175830 Beautiful 5 bedroom almost (but better than) new home in South Effingham! Looking for space? THIS is the home for you! Immaculate home with desirable, wide-open floor plan, perfect for entertaining.
