42 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Auburn, GA

Finding an apartment in Auburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2071 Blackberry Lane Northeast
2071 Blackberry Ln, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1476 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1520 Willow Gate Way
1520 Willow Gate Way, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
PERFECT 3BR/2.

1 Unit Available
2071 Blackberry Ln
2071 Blackberry Lane, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1476 sqft
Spend relaxing evenings at your updated Auburn home, sitting on the screened back porch. Gorgeous front facade, spacious fireside great room, dining, and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn

1 Unit Available
382 Cross Creek Place
382 Cross Creek Place, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! Immaculate, totally renovated home with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! SECURITY SYSTEM! All flooring is brand new, waterproof vinyl plank. Stairs will have new carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn

1 Unit Available
1467 Kilchis Falls Way
1467 Kilchis Falls Way, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3390 sqft
Pristine Falls of Braselton Home *Large, Level Lot *Covered, Rocking Chair Front Porch *Spacious Living Room/Dining Room *Front and Rear Stairs *NEW Carpet *Neutral Paint *Large, Fireside Family Room *Open View to the Kitchen *Chef's Kitchen

1 Unit Available
916 Kendall Park Drive
916 Kendall Park Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 Unit Available
1760 Winter Jasmine Drive
1760 Winter Jasmine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2770 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath with guest suite on main floor. Traditional floor plan with separate dining room, living room, and two-story family room.

1 Unit Available
1900 Dartford Way
1900 Dartford Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1765 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3BR/2BA Home in desirable Mill Creek schools - Property Id: 3537 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Mill Creek School District. Large, private, half acre fenced in back yard.

1 Unit Available
2552 Weycroft Lane
2552 Weycroft Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1826 sqft
2552 Weycroft Lane Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON!! 3 bd/ 2.0 ba Ranch in the "Mill Creek School" cluster.

1 Unit Available
4465 Mulberry Ridge Lane
4465 Mulberry Ridge Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2834 sqft
Sought after Mill Creek School cluster. 4 br's, 3 baths, huge eat-in kitchen, separate dining, fireplace, easy access to i85, convenient to shopping, dining and Mulberry Park, well maintained. Pet's are a case-by-case basis.
Results within 10 miles of Auburn
241 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
8 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1490 sqft
Home sweet home! When you live at Century at the Ballpark Apartments, you’ll say that every day—and mean it.
10 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
89 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1472 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
27 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
5 Units Available
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$998
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,143
1280 sqft
MULTI-MILLION RENOVATION IN PROGRESS > Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, Mulberry Place offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
7 Units Available
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Welcome to Knollwood Park, a residential community featuring two and three-bedroom apartments in Lawrenceville, GA.
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1100 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 Unit Available
4392 Chatuge Drive
4392 Chatuge Drive, Hall County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
3529 sqft
Spacious Executive home on level 1/2 acre lot. Stained Cabinets, Hardwood Floors, Family Room with Fireplace surrounded by built in bookcases. Relax in the adjoining sunroom. Separate Dining Room.

1 Unit Available
2720 Ivy Mill Drive
2720 Ivy Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1941 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
71 Oxford Brook Way
71 Oxford Brook Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1536 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
3300 Gardenside Drive Southwest
3300 Gardenside Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,965
2600 sqft
Home in Gardenside Subdivision on a cul-de-sac and has a large beautiful bay window off the front of the house. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and it also has a pantry, breakfast area & a large breakfast bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Auburn, GA

Finding an apartment in Auburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

