/
/
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
10 Apartments under $900 for rent in Winter Springs, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:58pm
3 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 7 at 03:07pm
11 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$875
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
554 Orange Drive #18
554 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
633 sqft
1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
139 Oyster Bay Cir Unit 130
139 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
496 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo on the 1st floor in Altamonte! - Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Altamonte Springs walking distance from Cranes Roost and the Altamonte Mall. Vinyl flooring. Onsite Laundry facility available.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Springs
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7646 Forest City Road #089
7646 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
687 sqft
- (RLNE5911269)
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
300 Cherokee Court, Unit C
300 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
Spacious 1/1 condo with gorgeous laminate wood floors in the living area. Beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. No washer / dryer in unit, located in clubhouse.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1005 Pine Avenue Unit B
1005 Pine Avenue, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
810 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully located 1bd/1bth home in Sanford Florida. Steps away from downtown Sanford, the location doesn't get any better. The home features 723 Sqft of living space, with a great living room, bedroom, and kitchen area.
Similar Pages
Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinter Springs 3 BedroomsWinter Springs Accessible ApartmentsWinter Springs Apartments under $1,000
Winter Springs Apartments under $1,100Winter Springs Apartments with BalconyWinter Springs Apartments with GarageWinter Springs Apartments with GymWinter Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinter Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL