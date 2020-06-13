Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Winter Beach, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4795 66th Place
4795 66th Place, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Wow! Fully furnished and ready for occupancy starting April 15th to November 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Beach

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Place
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5853 Pine Ridge Circle
5853 Pine Ridge Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Home, built to the highest standards, in a gated 55+ community with 41 homes.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Booking for 2021 Season Jan-March. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Beach

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Mabry Street
193 Mabry Street, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
902 sqft
Cute as a button! Owner busy putting a fresh coast of paint on the living space and on the exterior. This 2BR, 1BA, 1 car garage home offers a large living room, dining area and updated kitchen. The yard is fully fenced with privacy fence.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
552 Biscayne Lane
552 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
A great rental in the Heart of Sebastian! Rental price includes lawn care. Home has a brand new AC unit and a newer roof! Home does have some carpet, but owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with the pet deposit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
462 Biscayne Lane
462 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
The Perfect Winter Getaway... Annual or Seasonal - Perfect winter get away in lovely Sebastian neighborhood - 3/2 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants and short drive to ocean. Split floor plan - screened patio.Furn. Annual: $1,700 Furn.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
858 Kirke Avenue
858 Kirke Avenue, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Absolutely Stunning 4 BR pool home in Sebastian Highlands! Home was completely remodeled in 2017! Tiled throughout and boasting 4 bedrooms, office, and dining room this home is spacious! Split floor plan over sized garage (24 X 21).

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Winter Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winter Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

