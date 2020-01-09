All apartments in Wimauma
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE

16827 Banner Shell Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16827 Banner Shell Pl, Wimauma, FL 33598

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Waterfront New Home available for Lease. Clubhouse Facilities (Pool/Gym/Courts)Included in Rent. This home is located in the Medley at Southshore Bay a 55+ community. Situated on a prime lot in the gated maintenance free section with one of the very best views of the water. This home features 3 bedrooms (2 master suites) & 3.5 bathrooms and has 2813 sq.ft. of living area. This well-appointed upscale home has an interior design that complements the Florida Lifestyle and Entertaining. The home features a gourmet kitchen with ample counter space. double overs, upgraded appliances and has an abundance of cabinet space, butler's pantry and a large walk in pantry. The master bedroom has a relaxing water view and has an adjoining bedroom through the master bathroom with an extra large closet. This house has too much to list here so see the pictures for details. The other tremendous benefit of this property is a community 2nd to none. Medley at Southshore Bay is designed especially for active adults who want the best life has to offer. The rich variety of amenities include a Metro lagoon by Crystal Lagoons, with 5.5 acres of crystal-clear blue waters, ideal for swimming and kayaking. Residents will enjoy private amenities including a social clubhouse, resort-style pool and tiki bar, a dog park, walking trails, golf-cart paths & more.

$60 App Fee/Adult, No Pets, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance, $50 HOA Application Fee Per Household.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE have any available units?
16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wimauma, FL.
What amenities does 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE have?
Some of 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE offers parking.
Does 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE has a pool.
Does 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

