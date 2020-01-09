16827 BANNER SHELL PLACE

Amenities

Gorgeous Waterfront New Home available for Lease. Clubhouse Facilities (Pool/Gym/Courts)Included in Rent. This home is located in the Medley at Southshore Bay a 55+ community. Situated on a prime lot in the gated maintenance free section with one of the very best views of the water. This home features 3 bedrooms (2 master suites) & 3.5 bathrooms and has 2813 sq.ft. of living area. This well-appointed upscale home has an interior design that complements the Florida Lifestyle and Entertaining. The home features a gourmet kitchen with ample counter space. double overs, upgraded appliances and has an abundance of cabinet space, butler's pantry and a large walk in pantry. The master bedroom has a relaxing water view and has an adjoining bedroom through the master bathroom with an extra large closet. This house has too much to list here so see the pictures for details. The other tremendous benefit of this property is a community 2nd to none. Medley at Southshore Bay is designed especially for active adults who want the best life has to offer. The rich variety of amenities include a Metro lagoon by Crystal Lagoons, with 5.5 acres of crystal-clear blue waters, ideal for swimming and kayaking. Residents will enjoy private amenities including a social clubhouse, resort-style pool and tiki bar, a dog park, walking trails, golf-cart paths & more.



$60 App Fee/Adult, No Pets, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance, $50 HOA Application Fee Per Household.