Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

16820 TRITE BEND STREET

16820 Trite Bend St · No Longer Available
Location

16820 Trite Bend St, Wimauma, FL 33598

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW, never lived in before, 4 BR 2 1/2 BA and 2 Car Garage home in a beautiful Lagoon Community right off 674 and 301 in Wimauma. Must see open concept 2 story home with a beautiful eat in kitchen overlooking the living and dining area, a powder bath, 2 storage closets, and an outdoor patio on the first floor. Upstairs, the large owner's suite includes a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with linen closet. 3 other bedrooms share a 2nd bathroom plus a loft for extra that provides extra space for work and play. Home Includes washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16820 TRITE BEND STREET have any available units?
16820 TRITE BEND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wimauma, FL.
What amenities does 16820 TRITE BEND STREET have?
Some of 16820 TRITE BEND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16820 TRITE BEND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16820 TRITE BEND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16820 TRITE BEND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 16820 TRITE BEND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wimauma.
Does 16820 TRITE BEND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 16820 TRITE BEND STREET offers parking.
Does 16820 TRITE BEND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16820 TRITE BEND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16820 TRITE BEND STREET have a pool?
No, 16820 TRITE BEND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16820 TRITE BEND STREET have accessible units?
No, 16820 TRITE BEND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16820 TRITE BEND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16820 TRITE BEND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 16820 TRITE BEND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 16820 TRITE BEND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
