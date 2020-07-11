/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
160 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD
10330 Galliard Boulevard, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1797 sqft
This house is located in suburb of Williamsburg, right off Exit #2 from the Beachline (528). It is located near I-4, Sea World, centered between Disney and Universal and close to the Florida Mall and the Loop for shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
32 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,312
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
34 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
41 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
23 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,216
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,241
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
211 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
19 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Cay
4126 Breakview Dr Unit 30801, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
Beautiful all-inclusive property with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in the heart of Orlando in a five-star resort community near all major attractions and shopping.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 223, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
900 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
11833 Westwood Blvd.
11833 Westwood Blvd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Step outside and into a world of quiet serenity.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
12051 International Drive
12051 International Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
974 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
15 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,278
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
57 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE on ALL one bedrooms with newly reduced rents on one bedrooms! Up to ONE MONTH FREE on select two bedrooms. App & Admin fees are only $99.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
66 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
39 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Similar Pages
Williamsburg 2 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilliamsburg 3 BedroomsWilliamsburg Accessible Apartments
Williamsburg Apartments with BalconyWilliamsburg Apartments with GarageWilliamsburg Apartments with GymWilliamsburg Apartments with Parking