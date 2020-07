Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home that has been completely renovated and move in ready! Conveniently located in the Heart of Wildwood near The Villages Brownwood downtown Square. Featuring; ceramic tile, dining room, spacious Living Room, HUGE Utility Room, fenced backyard and a warm and welcoming front porch. Please call for an Application, Rental Guidelines and pet Restrictions. Rental Available August 1st.