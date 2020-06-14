Apartment List
/
FL
/
whiskey creek
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL with garage

Whiskey Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
1361 Wainwright WAY
1361 Wainwright Way, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Gulf Access pool home with boat lift in beautiful Whiskey Creek. Available furnished or unfurnished. This home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac and features a formal dining room, glassed lanai and a screened lanai.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2540 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Whiskey Creek
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4401 Lazio Way Apt 106
4401 Lazio Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1926 sqft
End Unit 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths 1 car garage. Large tiled living, dining room and kitchenette. Power room on first floor. Lots of storage inside and out. Bedrooms have carpet. Upstairs laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13147 Inglenook CT
13147 Inglenook Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Compass Pointe. Clean and quaint condo is now available for lease. It is close to McGregor Blvd and a short distance to the beaches, downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5652 Eichen CIR E
5652 Eichen Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME, SUPER CLEAN READY FOR OCCUPANCY off Historical McGregor boulevard. EXCELLENT LOCATION Close to beaches, Sanibel. Cape Coral,Schools , Shopping, Theatres, Hospitals. 117 X 100 lot size per property appraiser's office.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1447 Thistledown WAY
1447 Thistledown Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1908 sqft
Rarely available, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3311 New South Province Road, 3
3311 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
869 sqft
3311 New South Province Road, 3 Available 06/15/20 Provincetown *Coming Soon* - Tucked away in a gated community is this completely remodeled townhome is coming available for immediate move in. This 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Whiskey Creek
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
45 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1129 SE 36th ST
1129 Southeast 36th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1612 sqft
Short-term Vacation rental -JAN & FEB 2021 AVAILABLE - BOOKED March 2021 up to 6-month rental accepted, 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage pool home. This home has been fully renovated.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9059 Spring Mountain WAY
9059 Spring Mountain Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in beautiful Laguna Lakes Community. Beautifully and comfortablly updagted. Two car garage with lake view. Laguna Lakes has great ammenities and located near the beautiful beaches of SW FL.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Veridian Lakes
1 Unit Available
3739 Crofton CT
3739 Crofton Court, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Brand new townhome available for rent July 15th. Only lived in for 4 months! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a decent size screened in lanai.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Whiskey Creek, FL

Whiskey Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Whiskey Creek 2 BedroomsWhiskey Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhiskey Creek 3 BedroomsWhiskey Creek Apartments with BalconyWhiskey Creek Apartments with Garage
Whiskey Creek Apartments with GymWhiskey Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhiskey Creek Apartments with ParkingWhiskey Creek Apartments with Pool
Whiskey Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerWhiskey Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhiskey Creek Furnished ApartmentsWhiskey Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLVineyards, FL
St. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University