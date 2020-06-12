/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2589 Bella Vista Circle
2589 Bella Vista Cir, West Vero Corridor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for a Rental look no more Move in June! Brand New Home soon to be gated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6095 Bella Rosa Lane
6095 Bella Rosa Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Luxury townhome with high end finishes now available. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a 1 car garage is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, I95 and beaches. Gas range and tankless water heater saves on utility bill.
Results within 1 mile of West Vero Corridor
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7870 14th Lane
7870 14th Lane, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
7870 14th Lane Available 07/18/20 Pointe West 3/2 Home with private pool - BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN POINTE WEST WITH SMALL SCREENED POOL/SPA- PRIVATE FENCED YARD - SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN - BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY WITH OUTSTANDING AMENITIES.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7795 15th Lane
7795 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
Huge 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Interior freshly painted. Will not last long. Close to Mall and beaches with quick access to I95. Sorry NO pets will be considered.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
1 of 8
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1830 50th Avenue
1830 50th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 1 bath home with stainless steel appliances and fenced in backyard. LED lighting installed to save energy and to lower the electric bill.
Results within 5 miles of West Vero Corridor
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom home - spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located at a private community in Vero Beach (RLNE5321584)
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1674 Victoria Circle
1674 Victoria Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Grand Harbor Victoria Island - Victoria Island home with community pool. (RLNE5198258)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9947 E Villa Cir
9947 East Villa Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
Spacious Townhouse Close to 95 & the Turnpike! Garage~Patio! - Townhome available for immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has over 1600 sq ft of living space.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5679 Riverboat Circle
5679 Riverboat Circle SW, Indian River County, FL
Amazing opportunity to rent, close to stores, banks and shopping areas, gated community with tropical landscape, screened in pool area and spacious open living and dining rooms. Room size approx. subject to error.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
487 6th Street
487 6th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Don t pass this one up, centrally located, 3 bedrooms, new paint inside home and garage, new air conditioning. Ready to move in, great club house and community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1090 Southlakes Way
1090 Southlakes Way SW, Indian River County, FL
Large 4bed 3 bath split plan,master suite
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
413 W Tangerine
413 W Tangerine Sq SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Citrus Village 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Large floo rplan, tile in main areas, carpeted bedrooms. Minutes to everything in Vero. Tenant occupied * 24 hr notice required.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2533 2nd Street SW
2533 2nd Street Southwest, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cozy 3 bedroom home centrally located close to shopping and schools. Vacant! Won't last!
