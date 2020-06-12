3304 W Mallory St

Amenities

in unit laundry carport air conditioning bathtub accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible carport parking

Beautiful 3/1 home with carport in Pensacola! - This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath is located just minutes from Downtown Pensacola. This home has many features that will suit your needs. The home has a spacious living room, a back room that can be used as a den, a separate room that can be used as an office or mudroom, 3 open bedrooms, and a gorgeous bathroom with an alcove bathtub surrounded by beautiful ceramic tile. Come take a seat and relax on the screened in sun room while overlooking the large privacy fenced in backyard. This home features appliances in the kitchen, central AC/Heat, Security System,Covered carport and separate storage, and a washer and dryer. Come take a look at this home today!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, no pets allowed

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4678849)