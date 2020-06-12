All apartments in West Pensacola
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

3304 W Mallory St

3304 West Mallory Street · (813) 321-0166
Location

3304 West Mallory Street, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Fiveash

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 W Mallory St · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1263 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
Beautiful 3/1 home with carport in Pensacola! - This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath is located just minutes from Downtown Pensacola. This home has many features that will suit your needs. The home has a spacious living room, a back room that can be used as a den, a separate room that can be used as an office or mudroom, 3 open bedrooms, and a gorgeous bathroom with an alcove bathtub surrounded by beautiful ceramic tile. Come take a seat and relax on the screened in sun room while overlooking the large privacy fenced in backyard. This home features appliances in the kitchen, central AC/Heat, Security System,Covered carport and separate storage, and a washer and dryer. Come take a look at this home today!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, no pets allowed
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4678849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 W Mallory St have any available units?
3304 W Mallory St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3304 W Mallory St have?
Some of 3304 W Mallory St's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 W Mallory St currently offering any rent specials?
3304 W Mallory St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 W Mallory St pet-friendly?
No, 3304 W Mallory St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Pensacola.
Does 3304 W Mallory St offer parking?
Yes, 3304 W Mallory St does offer parking.
Does 3304 W Mallory St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3304 W Mallory St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 W Mallory St have a pool?
No, 3304 W Mallory St does not have a pool.
Does 3304 W Mallory St have accessible units?
Yes, 3304 W Mallory St has accessible units.
Does 3304 W Mallory St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 W Mallory St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 W Mallory St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3304 W Mallory St has units with air conditioning.
