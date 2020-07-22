Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

144 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in West Little River should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
West Little River
2161 Northwest 97th Street
2161 Northwest 97th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
764 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
West Little River
8367 Northwest 14th Court
8367 Northwest 14th Court, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
685 sqft
8367 Northwest 14th Court, Miami, FL 33147 - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
$
6 Units Available
Pinewood
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,143
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
953 NW 75 ST
953 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spanish Style 3/2 Home - Property Id: 324384 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape!

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
2406 Nw 67th St
2406 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
500 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom attached duplex in Gladeview. Close to I-95 and within walking distance of the Metrorail. Amenities included: stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen and bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and covered patio.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home, Spanish Style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood flooring and Stainless steel appliances. Spacious fenced backyard with fruit trees. PET FRIENDLY. LARGE DOGS WELCOME.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
8982 NW 5th Ave
8982 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
HARD TO FIND SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF EL PORTAL!! BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, FULLY REMODELED BATHROOM, NEW WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, AND FRESHLY PAINTED! RELAX IN YOUR NICE BACKYARD!! PETS WELCOME! NICE AND QUIET

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
El Portal
330 NE 86th St
330 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
DO NOT disturb tenants. Available 8/23/2020.Amazing retreat! Special opportunity to live in El Portal's charming, historical Sherwood Forest! Lush foliage surrounds quiet, winding streets with roaming Peacocks.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
El Portal
66 NW 87 St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.LOTS of Impact windows and natural light! Gleaming terrazzo floors,high ceilings,Open floor plan..

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2
7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
52 Units Available
Edgewater
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,018
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1146 sqft
Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
33 Units Available
Edgewater
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
48 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
$
11 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,204
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1363 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
36 Units Available
Flagami
850 Living Miami
850 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,774
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1071 sqft
850 Living is the brand new urban development you’ve imagined. Nestled in the heart of a tranquil neighborhood in Miami, FL, this newly constructed community is intended for those who desire a newly refined lifestyle.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,089
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
28 Units Available
Wynwood
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,089
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
10 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
$
24 Units Available
Allapattah
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
$
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,930
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
City Guide for West Little River, FL

“We could make something beautiful, Something that wouldn’t be a problem, at least not in Miami.” (-U2)

Once a Miami neighborhood, West Little River is now a community melting pot located in the heart of Miami-Dade county. Today, this town retains its urban atmosphere, though it's no longer part of Miami proper. West Little River, Florida retains many other qualities of Miami culture, including an eclectic mix of cultures making up the population and a tropical climate that rivals anywhere else in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in West Little River, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in West Little River should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in West Little River may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in West Little River. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

