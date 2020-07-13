/
apartments under 1000
43 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Tampa Palms
17106 Carrington Park Drive
17106 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd floor - no Patio - Water and trash included in rent Condominium
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
18108 Villa Creek Dr
18108 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
967 sqft
A two bedroom one bath 2 story condo with vaulted ceilings. This property has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom as well as a balcony. The community has a fitness center, club house and a pool. This gated community is built around a large lake.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tampa Palms
5125 Palm Springs Blvd #15108
5125 Palm Springs Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5125 Palm Springs Blvd #15108 Available 08/15/20 Ground Floor condo - 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Oxford Place - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Beautifully upgraded condo with wood flooring in the main living area, tile flooring in kitchen and bath.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104
36009 Deer Creek Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1029 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 about This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room and kitchen in center of plan with bedrooms and bathrooms on either side in a split plan. Laundry with washer and dryer.
1 of 5
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6116 9th Street
6116 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with screened pation and fenced back yard. Close to schools and shopping. (RLNE5756665)
1 of 14
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
1 of 4
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Moores
4825 9th St
4825 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1079 sqft
Cute, 2/2 split plan with w/d connections in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful new flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Glendale Villas
21027 Voyager Blvd # K8
21027 Voyager Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$921
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
873 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
20 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, tennis court, gym, business center and clubhouse. One- and two-bedroom with fully equipped kitchens, over-sized closets, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Near University of South Florida, I-275, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
16 Units Available
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
881 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Laurel Chase in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
2 Units Available
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center for public transportation connections
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. On-site laundry available. Cats and dogs allowed. Near shops and restaurants at University Square Mall. Right next to the University of South Florida.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:00pm
2 Units Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$991
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15833 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4642341)
