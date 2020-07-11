20 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Wellington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
39 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
23 Units Available
Wellington Green
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Results within 1 mile of Wellington
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,109
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,502
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Results within 5 miles of Wellington
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
9 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Results within 10 miles of Wellington
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
53 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
63 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,397
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
63 Units Available
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,261
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
East Central Boulevard
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,566
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
186 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Community Enhancements Coming Soon!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Wellington, FL

Saddle up and giddy-up! Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world, holding the world's largest equestrian show every year.

What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Wellington, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Wellington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Wellington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

