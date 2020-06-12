/
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
6817 Richard Drive
6817 East Richard Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG-NOV 2020 INCLUSIVE. AND JAN 2021. NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. Beautifully decorated & fully equipped Waterfront Home. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Sleeps 8 (King/Queen/Twins & Blow-up Mattress.
6100 Bear Trail
6100 Bear Trail, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
SEASONAL and Available 06/01/2020. CRYSTAL CLEAR RIVER WATERFRONT! SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY All Inclusive, wifi, cable, utilities.
6300 Theodan Street
6300 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
DISCOUNTED RATE AVAILABLE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS DURING COVID-19. AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. Leased Dec 15, 2020 - March 15, 2021.
5241 Alpaca Drive
5241 Alpaca Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished 3 BR/2 BA Waterfront Seasonal Vacation Rental in Weeki Wachee Gardens. Sleeps seven (Queen/King/Twins/Daybed). No annual rentals. Fenced back yard, Corner lot, new floating dock.
5518 Ramada Street
5518 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1-DEC 30, 2020. NEXT AVAILABLE MAY 2021. Vacation where the manatees play in the charming Weeki Wachee Gardens community.
Results within 1 mile of Weeki Wachee Gardens
6593 River Run Boulevard
6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1725 sqft
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric.
Results within 5 miles of Weeki Wachee Gardens
3099 Deltona Blvd.
3099 Deltona Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in great location. Split plan, newly renovated, fresh paint, ceramic tile throughout, laundry hookup, huge bonus room, fenced back yard. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
9123 Alexandria Dr.
9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2517 sqft
Elegant Glen Lakes Pool Home - STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout.
Hernando Beach
4378 2nd Isle Dr
4378 2nd Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 3/2 Home on the water. This home has been freshly and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home is on the water and is complete with a dock and boat lift.
8353 Sherman Cir
8353 Sherman Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2277 sqft
Stunning and beautiful maintenance free villa.
9403 Melrose Street
9403 Melrose Street, Spring Hill, FL
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
Florida Living - Available August 1st.
The Heather
7488 Allen Drive
7488 Allen Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1769 sqft
Golf Course Community. Remodeled 3/2/2 Home located in The Heather. Home has Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer, Dryer, Tile & carpet. Nice Lanai to enjoy the landscaped backyard. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located to stores & medical.
9467 Northvale Street
9467 Northvale St, Spring Hill, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet.
Hernando Beach
3404 Minnow Creek Drive
3404 Minnow Creek Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
Amazing views, amazing home. SEASONAL RENTAL for at least 4 month term. Tastefully decorated with all the right Beach touches. The location is phenomenal, fascinating view of the waterfront and minutes to the gulf from the large dock.
Hernando Beach
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Recently Updated. New photos coming. Furnished Vacation Rental, utilities included ($150 monthly cap on electric). Includes Basic Cable, Wi-fi. West facing for glorious sunsets nightly. Two Bedrooms have King size beds.
Hernando Beach
4459 Flounder Drive
4459 Flounder Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2021. Newly remodeled 3 BR/2 Bath Furnished Vacation Home in Hernando Beach. Master Suite offers a King size bed with an ensuite bathroom/shower only. Bedroom 2 has a Queen size bed.
Hernando Beach
3589 Eagle Nest Drive
3589 Eagle Nest Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER July 15, 2020. Super Nice 3 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home that Sleeps 6. Stilt Home offers a spacious Kitchen, Formal Living Room & Family Room. Master suite has walk-in Shower. Guest Bedrooms have Double Beds.
5325 Florentine Court
5325 Florentine Court, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1989 sqft
Excellent 3/2/2 pool home situated on an over sized, golf course lot! Neat and clean with laminate flooring in the living space, newer carpeting in the bedrooms, and neutral paint throughout.
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.
Results within 10 miles of Weeki Wachee Gardens
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
Royal Highlands
11139 LOMITA WREN RD.
11139 Lomita Wren Road, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 LOMITA - Property Id: 298244 Half acre; Living Area:1455 sq. ft; Total Area - 2084 sq. Ft. Master Bedroom -13x13.5; Bedroom #2 &3 -11x10.5; Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Screened Florida room.
8433 Lafitte Dr
8433 Lafitte Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath with private boat ramp access to gulf - Property Id: 294995 This is a 3 bedroom possible 4 it has a sunroom addition with 2 bath. It has a one car garage with a shed in backyard for additional storage.
