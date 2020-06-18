3799 WEATHERSTONE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home includes all new stainless steel appliances, overhead built in microwave, smooth ceramic top stove, fridge with in-door water and ice dispenser and dishwasher. Landscaping will be included in the rent for 1 year! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, with an additional large game room on the second floor and 2 car garage with opener. Large master bath with double vanity and large walk-in closet. All electric central A/C and heat. Washer and dryer hook up on the second floor. Call today as this house will not last long! All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.